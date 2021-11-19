Previous
The First Mists of Autumn by jangray
The First Mists of Autumn

Today the weather is beginning to turn a little colder and this morning the first mists have begun blocking the views in the distance. Another sign of autumn.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Jan Gray

