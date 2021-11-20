Previous
Next
Autumn Hedgerow by jangray
320 / 365

Autumn Hedgerow

When I took this image it was for the colours in the hedgerows but if you look carefully you might spot something in the hedge not expecting. A clue - quack quack!
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise