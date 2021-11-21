Previous
Lung Lichen by jangray
Lung Lichen

A beautiful blue/grey colour, this lichen was spotted on a felled oak tree in Belvoir. It has got its name as it used to be used by herbalists to treat lung infections like pneumonia and bronchitis.
