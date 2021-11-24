Previous
Walking in the Woods by jangray
324 / 365

Walking in the Woods

A lovely Autumnal day today, so decided to walk up on the hills above the village amongst the beech trees that have turned to their beautiful copper colours.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Jan Gray

