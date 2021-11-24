Sign up
324 / 365
Walking in the Woods
A lovely Autumnal day today, so decided to walk up on the hills above the village amongst the beech trees that have turned to their beautiful copper colours.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
0
0
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2021 11:30am
