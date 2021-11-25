Sign up
325 / 365
A Walk in the Woods
A great walk in Stathern Woods today rummaging around the fallen leaves and trees. Sadly no fungi here though I was hoping there might be.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Jan Gray
@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
326
photos
7
followers
17
following
89% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2021 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
