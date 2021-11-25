Previous
Next
A Walk in the Woods by jangray
325 / 365

A Walk in the Woods

A great walk in Stathern Woods today rummaging around the fallen leaves and trees. Sadly no fungi here though I was hoping there might be.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise