Previous
Next
Oak Lichen by jangray
327 / 365

Oak Lichen

As the name suggests, this is often found on or around oak trees. A lovely pale green/grey colour and according to the Natural England website is used as a base for certain perfumes.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Jan Gray

@jangray
Hi. My name’s Jan Gray and live in Leicestershire in the UK in a village called Harby in the lovely Vale of Belvoir. I am...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise