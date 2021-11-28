Swan’s Neck Moss

Spotted this little clump of moss on a dead piece of bark which looked interesting as it was very different from the other mosses around the woodland floor. Traditionally, swan’s neck thyme-moss was used to stuff mattresses because people believed it would help them sleep better.

Early tests carried out by scientists have discovered that the moss contains seven fatty acids, including arachidonic acid which helps to raise immunity and inflammatory responses. Wow! You never know what you’ll find in a woodland if you look carefully!