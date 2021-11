Wasn’t Expecting This!

The weather forecast yesterday was for very cold and sunshine which was correct until it began to get dark, when suddenly, we started seeing small flakes of snow. Not thinking it would be anything, we’re quite surprised to wake up to a smattering of snow in the garden. Sadly, not enough for the dogs to play in. But, we have been in Harby for 8 years and this is the first time we’ve had snow in November. Usually January or February. Mind you, prefer this to heavy winds and rain any day!