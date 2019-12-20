Previous
Christmas Salad by janiskay
Christmas Salad

Basic salad using Romaine, leftover chicken, a little tomato and cucumber, pomegranate seeds, and croutons. This one I dressed with Caesar salad dressing. Who says that Caesar salad dressings is only for Caesar salads?
Janiskay

Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Not me! I've been known to use it instead of mayo on sandwiches too.
December 22nd, 2019  
