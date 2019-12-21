Previous
Next
The Decorations that Didn’t Get Put Up This Year by janiskay
Photo 641

The Decorations that Didn’t Get Put Up This Year

These are The decorations I didn’t put up this year.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Janiskay

@janiskay
Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely collage of decorations - perhaps they will be put up next year !!
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise