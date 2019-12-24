Previous
May Santa Bring You Everything You Wish For by janiskay
Photo 643

May Santa Bring You Everything You Wish For

Merry Christmas to one and all!

*** Thank you Richard Sayer for this line
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Janiskay

@janiskay
Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
