Previous
Next
Christmas Cactus 2 by janiskay
Photo 644

Christmas Cactus 2

Shot this morning very little editing. So many beautiful blossoms today.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Janiskay

@janiskay
Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful flowers.
December 26th, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful flower - so delicate !
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise