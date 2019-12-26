Sign up
Photo 644
Christmas Cactus 2
Shot this morning very little editing. So many beautiful blossoms today.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Janiskay
@janiskay
Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
Tags
flower
,
december
,
florida
,
blossoms
,
2019
,
christmas-cactus
,
iphone8
,
jmsphotos
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful flowers.
December 26th, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful flower - so delicate !
December 26th, 2019
