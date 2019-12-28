Sign up
Photo 648
Jigsaw Puzzle Day
It sits on the table and every once it a while I sit and put in a few pieces. Slow going as my eyes don’t work as well as they use to.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
0
0
Janiskay
@janiskay
Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
648
Tags
pieces
,
games
,
puzzle
,
florida
,
jigsaw-puzzle
,
iphone8
,
jmsphotos
