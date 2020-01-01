Previous
Next
Christmas Cactus Painting by janiskay
Photo 651

Christmas Cactus Painting

I have been trying out a little app for transforming photo to works of art. What do you think?

A HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL! May this be the year you capture the photo of a lifetime!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Janiskay

@janiskay
Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
January 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise