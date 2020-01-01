Sign up
Photo 651
Christmas Cactus Painting
I have been trying out a little app for transforming photo to works of art. What do you think?
A HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL! May this be the year you capture the photo of a lifetime!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Janiskay
@janiskay
Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
Tags
art
,
painting
,
florida
,
2020
,
christmas-cactus
,
iphone8
,
jmsphotos
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
January 1st, 2020
