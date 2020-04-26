Sign up
Photo 657
Spanish Bayonet in Black-and-White
Spanish bayonet and black and white taken from my cat walk early this afternoon.
Best viewed on black background
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Janiskay
@janiskay
Updated 6/16/2014 I found The 365 Project the day I was diagnosed with breast Cancer and I thought OK, why not, this is a ...
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
florida
,
iphone8
,
jmsphotos
,
april2020
,
spanish-bayonet
Milanie
ace
This is awfully pretty - good to see you again.
April 26th, 2020
Janiskay
@milaniet
Hi Melanie so nice to see you too. Hope all is well with you and yours. I may not be on here long and it looks like the storms are starting to roll In.
April 26th, 2020
