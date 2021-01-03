Previous
Do I move? by janmaree2323
Do I move?

Sitting in my ‘morning chair’ still in pjs and slippers, I’m looking for any excuse to stay here and avoid the hundreds of chores awaiting me. I am very good at this.
3rd January 2021

Jan

@janmaree2323
