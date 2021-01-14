Sign up
So this is an iced coffee....
My friend Mark has never had an iced coffee, and it was fun today to watch him try and enjoy his first one. A reminder that we should never take anything or anyone for granted. Such a fun lunch with some old friends today in Cooma.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
14th January 2021 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
firsts
,
coffee
,
iced
