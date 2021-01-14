Previous
So this is an iced coffee....
So this is an iced coffee....

My friend Mark has never had an iced coffee, and it was fun today to watch him try and enjoy his first one. A reminder that we should never take anything or anyone for granted. Such a fun lunch with some old friends today in Cooma.
@janmaree2323
