Previous
Next
Hello wall by janmaree2323
15 / 365

Hello wall

Stayed last night at a hotel that really capitalised on various textures in its decor. Loved walking past this wall on the way to breakfast this morning.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Jan

@janmaree2323
I have always loved taking photos as a reminder of what’s been happening, whether it’s at a special function or just day to day things...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise