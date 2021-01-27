Previous
Next
Rising dam by janmaree2323
20 / 365

Rising dam

Nice to see water in the dam again. I was surprised to see the reflections as the water looks murkier than it obviously is.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Jan

@janmaree2323
I have always loved taking photos as a reminder of what’s been happening, whether it’s at a special function or just day to day things...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise