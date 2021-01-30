Previous
Pomegranate by janmaree2323
22 / 365

Pomegranate

This candle came as part of a gift hamper from two close friends last year when I was sick, and tonight is the first time I’ve lit it. Why did I wait so long? It has the most luxurious pomegranate aroma that makes the house smell like hope.
@janmaree2323
I have always loved taking photos as a reminder of what’s been happening, whether it’s at a special function or just day to day things...
