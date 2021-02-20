Previous
Old wood by janmaree2323
32 / 365

Old wood

Walking through the wood stacks today I noticed several blocks had been hollowed over the years, providing a different view of the trees beyond
20th February 2021

Jan

@janmaree2323





Photo Details

