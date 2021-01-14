identity crisis

George is rather partial to a bit of sheep food. They are munching on hay here but he is rooting around for stray sheep nuts. As you can see, the sheep are terrified of him.



Another rainy day. I honestly don't know how I managed to remain vertical when I fed the animals today.



I am at my Mum's this evening. She is getting rather down, being on her own apart from the night she spends with us each week as part of her support bubble. So I thought I would spend the evening with her to break the week up a bit. However, her spirits have been mightily lifted by the fact that she now has an appointment for her vaccination on Saturday. Wooohooooo!!! It will be such a relief for us all for her to have been 'done'.







