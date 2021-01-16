the view from the top

I hope our sheep appreciate the view that they have from their field. Sadly, I suspect it is wasted on them.



Graham and Sam went out for a walk this morning in the cold and rain. They walked about 3 miles across the fields to a coffee shop that is on on a rural industrial estate. It does great takeaway coffee which they had with a bacon buttie.



Sam's shoes had really rubbed his feet, so I went to collect them in the Landrover and the sun was just starting to poke through. We went back to the pig and sheep field so that they could unload the food that I picked up yesterday.



While they were doing that, I took a few photos. This tree holds a very special place in my heart, in fact I have a 365 album dedicated to it.



To make a change, the three of us watched the horse racing on TV this afternoon, and had a little flutter. Overall, we came out with a bit of a gain. It was great fun, though we will have to watch ourselves... it would be awful if the only thing we came out of this lockdown with was a gambling problem. 😊









