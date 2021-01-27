manor house and windmill

This is a shot from a walk I took around the village with my Mum and her dog Wes. I took our dogs for their usual walk but it was so muddy I am not sure we would have ever got Wes (a Shih Tzu) clean again. We saw quite a few people out and about and had a few brief, socially distanced chats which was quite uplifting.....part of what makes living in a small village of about 170 properties so lovely.



The manor house is near the village green, and in the distance you can see a model windmill at the top of my friend's garden. She now lives in her childhood home and her Dad built the windmill which is about 7 or 8 feet tall and made from stone. There had been a real, working windmill in the field at the top of that hill, it was taken down about 60 years ago.



All of the houses along the road with the widmill are on the same level as the manor house, so you can see how steep their gardens are. It makes lawn mowing an interesting task.



