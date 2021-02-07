Previous
taking 5 by jantan
Photo 1026

taking 5

A quick cuppa between taking the dogs out and going to pick up hay and straw from a local farm. This does look a bit posed, but I took it without them knowing.

The dogs were even dirtier than Graham when they got home. They are the lucky ones - they spent the rest of the day sleeping in the warm.
Jan Hall

