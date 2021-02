new toy

I bought a secondhand camera on ebay to shove in my pocket when I go out on my walks. I am surprised at how good it is, especially when I only paid £60 for it.



I am ashamed to say that I think the white flecks on this close-up of my clivia plant are something to do with the sunlight coming through my dirty windows. I quite like them, so there is a good excuse for not cleaning them if I am looking for one.