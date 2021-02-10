Previous
tourist trap by jantan
Photo 1029

tourist trap

I took my Mum for a scan on her eye at the hospital in Stratford-upon-Avon this morning.

The church in this shot is part of my eldest son's old school, which was William Shakespeare's old school too. Of course at the time of going there, Angus didn't find this fact particularly remarkable, but I think he appreciates it more now.

This scene is usually full of cars and tourists, so it was quite eerie today seeing it with just two people walking along the road.

The hospital appointment went well. She was in and out in about ten minutes, so as soon as I had taken the photo I got a message saying she was ready to be picked up. Back next week to discuss the results. She has some macular degeneration that they are a bit concerned about, so hopefully that is no worse, but it is extremely likely that she will need laser treatment on a cataract she had done last year, which isn't uncommon I believe.
