Stratford swans

What a glorious day. I took my Mum for her follow-up appointment with the eye consultant in Stratford.



I had a bit of a potter down by the River Avon while I was waiting for her. Stratford's swans are iconic, and they appear everywhere from the town's coat of arms to the names of hotels, pubs and other businesses. In the background you can see the Holy Trinity Church where William Shakespeare was baptised and is buried.



Compared to last week, when the weather was awful and the streets empty of pedestrians and traffic, there were a lot more people about. I assume that they were all locals, and the fact that there was plenty of on-street parking available would suggest this.



Again, my Mum was in and out of the hospital pretty quickly. She needs to have both eyes lasered and this should be done in about a month's time. All very routine stuff.