290 / 365
frozen in time
emerging water lilies under the ice on our pond.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Jan Hall
ace
@jantan
Most of my earlier profile is still true. My 'boys' are now 23 and 20, and are both studying at Leeds University.
9
3
other stuff
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
23rd January 2021 11:57am
ice
frozen
water-lilies
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh my word, I hope they make it through!
January 23rd, 2021
Alison Tomlin
I cleared off an ice sheet of duck weed today. Most bizarre.
January 23rd, 2021
Jan Hall
ace
@fueast
ooh, that is an easy way of getting rid of the duckweed.
January 23rd, 2021
