307 / 365
Wagtails
Spotted on a shopping trip. By the time I got back with the camera they had made their way down the road to Sainsbury's
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Album
365: 2014
Camera
Canon EOS 600D
Taken
7th January 2020 1:50pm
Tags
bird
,
wagtail
