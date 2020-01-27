Previous
Witch's butter or Yellow Brain fungus by janturnbull
Witch's butter or Yellow Brain fungus

(Tremella mesenterica)
Supposedly a sign of a witch’s curse, yellow brain is a parasitic jelly fungus that looks a little like a brain and feeds on fungi that feed on dead wood.
