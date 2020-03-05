Previous
Eggs! by janturnbull
Eggs!

When I started to clean the windows I discovered this batch of eggs. Probably a moth.. or a beetle - but though I'd love to see them hatch I can't afford to do that in case they turn out to be furniture eaters!
