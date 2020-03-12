Sign up
Photo 366
Small Tortoiseshell
There used to also be a Large Tortoiseshell but that is now extinct. This is my first butterfly of the year; it is one of our four over-winterers (the others being Brimstone, Comma and Peacock) and the sunshine brought him out of hibernation.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
2
0
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
Tags
butterfly
,
small tortoiseshell
@ella_hope
Amazing
March 13th, 2020
Jesika
Lovely shot of the small, but there are reports (butterfly conservation) of large, some pristine others a bit battered. Maybe they have decided to return?
March 13th, 2020
