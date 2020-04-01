I discovered I can operate my camera remotely from my phone, so this was an experiment to see how well it worked. It meant I did not have to lean awkwardly across a table for hours waiting for the bird to arrive, or appear to be perving at the neighbours! The experiment did last all afternoon though, because the camera was focused on this twig and the bluetit wanted to hide away until the camera battery died, whereupon it reappeared. After replacing the battery it was another hour and I was about to give up when a pair arrived together. I just caught this one.