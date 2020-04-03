My government-approved constitutional turned out rather longer than I expected, having walked to Carrington Moss from home. With the temperature up to 12C and the sun out, I fully expected to see Orange-tip butterflies, but there were no butterflies at all. Through Dainewell Woods to Ash Farm and beyond, I found the path impassable so had to make a detour and then a circuit round the fields. The winter barley made neat lines and a farmer worked his plough back and forth ready for a spring sowing. Chiff-chaffs called from the tree tops and today I managed to locate one of the little fellows. Nine miles and I still got home in time to heat up the evening meal (luckily I made double quantity yesterday)