Previous
Next
by janturnbull
Photo 386

My government-approved constitutional turned out rather longer than I expected, having walked to Carrington Moss from home. With the temperature up to 12C and the sun out, I fully expected to see Orange-tip butterflies, but there were no butterflies at all. Through Dainewell Woods to Ash Farm and beyond, I found the path impassable so had to make a detour and then a circuit round the fields. The winter barley made neat lines and a farmer worked his plough back and forth ready for a spring sowing. Chiff-chaffs called from the tree tops and today I managed to locate one of the little fellows. Nine miles and I still got home in time to heat up the evening meal (luckily I made double quantity yesterday)
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Janet

@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Showers
желтые мышки) уже :)
April 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise