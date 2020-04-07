Sign up
Close encounters with a comma
This butterfly struggled to get a purchase on the large ceramic egg in the garden. To its annoyance, a hoverfly kept invading its airspace and had to be chased off several times before the comma could settle to a nice warm perch.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
365: 2014
DMC-FZ330
7th April 2020 4:23pm
butterfly
comma
