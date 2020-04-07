Previous
Close encounters with a comma by janturnbull
Photo 389

Close encounters with a comma

This butterfly struggled to get a purchase on the large ceramic egg in the garden. To its annoyance, a hoverfly kept invading its airspace and had to be chased off several times before the comma could settle to a nice warm perch.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Janet

@janturnbull
