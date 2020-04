A local man has been entertaining the bored, locked-down residents of M33 by taking his daily run dressed as Captain America. It started as a bit of fun; he posted it on Facebook and was inundated with requests for him to visit various streets. So he has worked out several different routes which he posts on FB so people know when to look out for him! He's having a day off on Friday, having run 35 miles over the past four days. I caught him running down my road and he stopped to chat.