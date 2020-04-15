Sign up
Photo 396
Orange tip gang bang
The female Orange tips are still in short supply and this one was mobbed by a pair of males who fought over her.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Janet
@janturnbull
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: 2014
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
15th April 2020 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
orange-tip
Jesika
Oh, wow! What a wonderful capture. Great envy.
April 15th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
They are beautiful... stunning capture!
April 15th, 2020
