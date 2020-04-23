Sign up
Photo 401
Happiness is a newt on ring
I happened to glance into the pond and there were the newts cavorting together; the male has wrapped himself round the female. Meanwhile, two more newts are just below the surface waiting to cause trouble
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
Tags
palmate newts
