Happiness is a newt on ring by janturnbull
Happiness is a newt on ring

I happened to glance into the pond and there were the newts cavorting together; the male has wrapped himself round the female. Meanwhile, two more newts are just below the surface waiting to cause trouble
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Janet

@janturnbull
