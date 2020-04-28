Chicken of the woods

This fungus was first photographed 8 days ago and it was about 8 inches wide. Now they are both 16 inches wide and will groww even bigger, creating a stack of brackets. The fungus is edible and highly prized among the cognoscenti - apparently it can be used in any recipe which calls for chicken. I broke off a small piece to take home; sliced into four 3cm squares, dipped in seasoned flour and fried (to a crisp, I thought). It didn't taste overwhelmingly of chicken and was a little squidgy in the centre... but that was yesterday and we're still here!