Photo 428
Full song
A reed warbler guarding its nest, singing loudly to tell everyone where they must not go! I have tried for two years to get a shot of these little birds - so loud yet rarely visible.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
428
photos
33
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365: 2014
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
27th May 2020 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
