Full song by janturnbull
Photo 428

Full song

A reed warbler guarding its nest, singing loudly to tell everyone where they must not go! I have tried for two years to get a shot of these little birds - so loud yet rarely visible.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Janet

@janturnbull
