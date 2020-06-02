Previous
by janturnbull
Photo 433

The Peacock butterfly is one of last year's over-winterers so he's very battered. He is having a rest and a sup to keep his strength up in hope of finding a female to mate with, but is about to get a surprise visitor.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Janet

@janturnbull
marlboromaam ace
Wow! I've never seen this butterfly until now. Beautiful shot and with the bee - awesome!
June 5th, 2020  
