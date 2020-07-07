Previous
Next
Blackening waxcap (Hygrocybe conica) by janturnbull
Photo 451

Blackening waxcap (Hygrocybe conica)

Found these today whilst out in the rain. There are several fungi in the waxcap family - these ones will soon be turning black which gives them their alternative name of witches' hats.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Janet

@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful find and interesting description!
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise