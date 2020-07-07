Sign up
Photo 451
Blackening waxcap (Hygrocybe conica)
Found these today whilst out in the rain. There are several fungi in the waxcap family - these ones will soon be turning black which gives them their alternative name of witches' hats.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
1
0
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
451
photos
35
followers
29
following
123% complete
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365: 2014
Camera
SM-G920F
Taken
7th July 2020 4:00pm
Tags
fungi
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful find and interesting description!
July 8th, 2020
