Photo 456
"Every blade of grass has its own drop of dew" - or raindrops, in this case!
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365: 2014
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
15th July 2020 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
ZambianLass
This is so pretty :-)
July 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome shot! I FAV - I Love! may I pin it, please?
July 15th, 2020
Janet
@marlboromaam
of course! Thanks for asking, and thanks for the fav!
July 15th, 2020
Janet
@zambianlass
Thank you for the follow!
July 15th, 2020
Catherine P
Fav. Magical.
July 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@janturnbull
Thank you! Pinned and I will always ask, unless told otherwise.
July 15th, 2020
