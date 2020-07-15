Previous
Next
by janturnbull
Photo 456

"Every blade of grass has its own drop of dew" - or raindrops, in this case!
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Janet

@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ZambianLass
This is so pretty :-)
July 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Awesome shot! I FAV - I Love! may I pin it, please?
July 15th, 2020  
Janet
@marlboromaam of course! Thanks for asking, and thanks for the fav!
July 15th, 2020  
Janet
@zambianlass Thank you for the follow!
July 15th, 2020  
Catherine P
Fav. Magical.
July 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@janturnbull Thank you! Pinned and I will always ask, unless told otherwise.
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise