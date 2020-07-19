Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 459
A pigeon sat on a tombstone contemplating mortality
with apologies to Roy Andersson
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
459
photos
36
followers
29
following
125% complete
View this month »
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365: 2014
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
19th July 2020 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful capture! There's quite a bit of history carved into that stone.
July 19th, 2020
KWind
ace
Great capture! Super focus on the bird and beautiful light.
July 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close