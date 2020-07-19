Previous
Next
A pigeon sat on a tombstone contemplating mortality by janturnbull
Photo 459

A pigeon sat on a tombstone contemplating mortality

with apologies to Roy Andersson
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Janet

@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Wonderful capture! There's quite a bit of history carved into that stone.
July 19th, 2020  
KWind ace
Great capture! Super focus on the bird and beautiful light.
July 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise