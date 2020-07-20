Sign up
Photo 460
Long-tailed tit
Totally at home in the giant hogweed! I wonder if they do suffer damage if they accidentally get at the sap.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
Views
3
3
365: 2014
DMC-FZ330
20th July 2020 11:10am
tit
hogweed
long-tailed
