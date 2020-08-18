Previous
Next
Marks from the past by janturnbull
Photo 476

Marks from the past

The horizontal grooves in the wall of this bridge on the Bridgewater Canal have been worn by the ropes pulling countless horse-drawn narrow boats along the canal.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Janet

@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise