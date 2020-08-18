Sign up
Photo 476
Marks from the past
The horizontal grooves in the wall of this bridge on the Bridgewater Canal have been worn by the ropes pulling countless horse-drawn narrow boats along the canal.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Janet
@janturnbull
476
photos
35
followers
28
following
