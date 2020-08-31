Previous
A moment of calm by janturnbull
Photo 481

A moment of calm

A Small White butterfly felt safe enough in my company to let me get close in while it drank its fill from the flowers
Janet

@janturnbull
marlboromaam ace
How lovely! FAV! May I pin?
August 31st, 2020  
