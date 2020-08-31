Sign up
Photo 481
A moment of calm
A Small White butterfly felt safe enough in my company to let me get close in while it drank its fill from the flowers
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
5
1
1
365: 2014
SM-A515F
31st August 2020 4:02pm
Public
butterfly
marlboromaam
ace
How lovely! FAV! May I pin?
August 31st, 2020
