King Alfred's Cakes (Daldinia concentrica) by janturnbull
King Alfred's Cakes (Daldinia concentrica)

Poor King Alfred - he'll never live it down!
This fungus begins life pale, but turns black and is really hard, like coal. They can be used as firelighters but you would be lucky to find one just when you needed it!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Janet

@janturnbull
