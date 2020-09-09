Sign up
Photo 485
King Alfred's Cakes (Daldinia concentrica)
Poor King Alfred - he'll never live it down!
This fungus begins life pale, but turns black and is really hard, like coal. They can be used as firelighters but you would be lucky to find one just when you needed it!
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Janet
@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
487
photos
34
followers
27
following
