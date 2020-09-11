Previous
Field pansy Viola arvensis by janturnbull
Photo 487

Field pansy Viola arvensis

A delicate little flower and not the same as Wild Pansy. It is an annual, commonly found on farmland and grass verges where the ground has been disturbed.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Janet

@janturnbull
